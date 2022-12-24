FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Disney’s Christmas Day Parade is a little more magical this year for those of us tuning in from Fort Wayne.

The annual TV special features 14-year-old Sammie Vance, the founder of Sammie’s Buddy Bench Project. The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade is highlighting Sammie, an 8th grader at Blackhawk Middle School on a mission to make an impact.

The segment, filmed in Fort Wayne, follows Sammie as she spreads kindness and shares smiles. Her Buddy Bench Project promotes friendliness through benches that are made with recycled caps.

Besides the Buddy Bench Project, the local activist has a book and a podcast, among her many ventures to do good in Fort Wayne and beyond. Sammie was also filmed on a Disney cruise during a vacation gifted to her family because of all her work in the community.

Sammie will be featured during the last 30 minutes of the special, which airs from 10 a.m. to noon.

You can watch the Dec. 25 parade featuring Sammie Vance on ABC and streaming on Hulu.

Find out how you can help Sammie spread kindness here.