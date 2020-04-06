Disinfecting Downtown – Group works to clean commonly touched surfaces

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As people walk and ride around downtown Fort Wayne during the COVID-19 pandemic, an effort is underway to clean commonly-touched ares. The Downtown Improvement District revealed its effort to disinfect the 99 blocks that make up the core of the city.

According to a release from the Downtown Improvement District, starting back on April 1, Clean & Green Program technicians have been periodically sanitizing commonly touched outdoor surfaces. Those areas include: parking meters, bike racks, newspaper boxes, parking garage door handles, cross walk signal buttons, trash/recycling cans and cigarette receptacles.

Shareable scooters and bicycles are also on the list to be disinfected. The rides have been available since St. Patrick’s Day and have seen increased use as the temperatures have warmed with the arrival of spring.

“During this time of ever-changing guidance and best practice about public health, we’ll continue to do all we can to keep Downtown clean, green and safe,” DID President Michael Galbraith said in the statement. “We can’t wait to see everyone back in the Downtown neighborhood to work and play once this national emergency has passed.”

The Downtown Improvement District is using EPA and Certified American Chemistry Council Tier One disinfectant which is expected to kill viruses within a minute of contact.