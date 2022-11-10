FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Community Schools leaders held another meeting Thursday discussing possible changes to start and end times for their district.

Three tier options were presented including different school hours, and Tier 2 seemed to be the most popular. That would be an earlier high school start time of 7:20 a.m.

In 2015, it was pushed back to 9:05 a.m. to help teen sleep schedules and bus routes, with students being released at 4:10 in the afternoon. But now, Renee Dawson, Director of Transportation of Fort Wayne Community Schools, says Tier 2 is the best option for her department. It would provide 90 minutes between high school and elementary school transportation.

“It would allow us to transport students in between tiers to games, and that kind of thing within the city, and in the afternoon with getting out a little bit earlier we would have 90 minutes to take that second tier of students home,” Dawson said. “We’d be able to circle back around and go to athletic events, have activity buses for students, maybe help get students to internships and to work sites.”

Dawson says only having 40 minutes in between Tiers is what causes her department to struggle.

“We can’t get the kids safely and efficiently and get them from point A to point B because we route on about a 40 minute rate of time right now, and so 90 minutes would really increase that opportunity for us,” Dawson said.

Here is the schedule of the remaining three meetings:

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 6:30 p.m., Snider High School, 4600 Fairlawn Pass

Thursday, Nov. 17, 6:30 p.m., Wayne High School, 9100 Winchester Road

Monday, Nov. 28, 1 p.m., North Side High School, 475 E. State Blvd.

The district states on their website that the proposed changes would begin in the 2023-24 school year.