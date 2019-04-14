Discussion brings together political minds Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - WOWO hosted their second annual talk tank today at Sweetwater Sound today.

Participants included WOWO's Kayla Blakeslee and Pat Miller. They were joined by Tomi Lahren, Buck Sexton and Todd Starnes.

Lahren is a political commentator and former television host. Sexton hosts his own radio show and is a former intelligence officer with the CIA. Starnes is a columnist, author and political commentator. He also hosts his own radio show.

The group gathered live on stage in a roundtable format to discuss and debate current stories and events in the country.