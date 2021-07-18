Discover Yoga hosting pop-up yoga classes around Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Discover Yoga has been holding pop-up yoga classes around the city as they prepare to open their brick-and-mortar location.

Discover Yoga is opening a studio at Fairfield Ave. and Wayne St. While they get ready to open their doors, owner Chelsea Vona has been hosting pop-up classes around the city. According to Vona, adding nature into the mix offers a unique calming element to the practice.

“I love doing yoga outside so nature is really a big therapy for me,” said Vona. “Doing yoga in the surrounding nature is really nice, especially with the river being such a central location, too. Fort Wayne is growing so much to be able to do this in the heart of the city is such an honor, it’s really a lot of fun.”

The Riverfront is not the only unique spot to try out yoga. Discover Yoga offers weekly classes at 2 Toms Brewery and monthly classes at Hop River Brewing and the Lindenwood Nature Preserve.