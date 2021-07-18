Discover Yoga hosting pop-up yoga classes around Fort Wayne

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Discover Yoga has been holding pop-up yoga classes around the city as they prepare to open their brick-and-mortar location.

Discover Yoga is opening a studio at Fairfield Ave. and Wayne St. While they get ready to open their doors, owner Chelsea Vona has been hosting pop-up classes around the city. According to Vona, adding nature into the mix offers a unique calming element to the practice.

“I love doing yoga outside so nature is really a big therapy for me,” said Vona. “Doing yoga in the surrounding nature is really nice, especially with the river being such a central location, too. Fort Wayne is growing so much to be able to do this in the heart of the city is such an honor, it’s really a lot of fun.”

The Riverfront is not the only unique spot to try out yoga. Discover Yoga offers weekly classes at 2 Toms Brewery and monthly classes at Hop River Brewing and the Lindenwood Nature Preserve.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss