Disc golf’s popularity is taking off in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As many tried to find socially distanced activities last summer, several in Fort Wayne discovered a new passion: disc golf.

The game is very similar to ball golf: get your disc in a basket in as few attempts as possible.

Several courses sprawled throughout northeast Indiana, from wide open spaces at Shoaff Park to more rigorous courses at Moser Park and Swinney Park. One of the best hidden gems is the Mastodon disc golf course located on Purdue Fort Wayne’s campus. The course was recently named the best free disc golf course in Indiana by UDisc, the official app of the Professional Disc Golf Association

Brian Spaulding, one of the designers for the Purdue Fort Wayne course, says interest in the game has grown in recent years, but really took off during the early months of the pandemic.

As interest has grown, so has the quality of competitions. Fort Disc Golf Club, the main disc golf group in Fort Wayne, hosts events on a daily basis for all skill levels, from amateurs to professionals.

“During COVID it was one of the only activities you could get outside and play with a couple friends and be socially distant,” Spaulding said.

Others are discovering that skilled players could make serious money at disc golf tournaments. High-profile tournaments are often streamed on YouTube with players earning sponsors.

“There’s a lot of professional coverage now, a lot of high sponsors,” Spaulding said. “The highest paid player in the world now has a $10 million contract.”

The low cost of entry for the sport also helps with disc golf’s popularity in Fort Wayne. All of the courses around northeast Indiana are free. Meanwhile, stores like PB Sports and Fort Wayne Outfitters offer disc golf starter kits that range between $18 – $40.

A full list of disc golf courses in northeast Indiana is listed below:

Markle Park

Moser Park

Ossian Disc Golf Course

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodon Course

Shoaff Park

Tillman Park

East Swinney Park

West Swinney Park