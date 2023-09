DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A brand new disc golf course opened Thursday in DeKalb County.

Lakewood Park Christian School held a ribbon cutting for the 5012-foot course that afternoon.

The 18-hole course is open Monday through Friday from 3:30 p.m. to dusk, Saturday from dawn to dusk and Sunday from 1 p.m. to dusk. Learn more on the website.