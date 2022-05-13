FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 11th annual disABILITIES Expo returns to the Coliseum this Saturday for people who have a disability.

It is a fun and exciting expo with plenty of fun activities to do. There will also be vendors on site that you can shop and learn new things.

There are a couple main areas where events and activities will be happening. Kendra Leigh will kick things off Saturday morning on the main stage, with a talk about her life and her struggles with having a disability. That will be followed by a drum circle, jesters, and eventually ending with a magic show that will be performed by Cody Clark. The show will be sensory-friendly.

In the sports center, there will be cheerleaders, sled hockey and more! Turnstone has worked to bring new and exciting sports to this event every year and the new event this year is sled hockey.

There will be all day activities as well. There will be an Art Exhibit and Sale, as well as take home activities and other fun things. Over 100 vendors will be in the building to teach and sell things to everyone who attends.

A graduation will be going on at the same time as this event, so if you are attending you can park at or near the Conference Center entrance. To learn more about the event, admission cost and to receive a free parking voucher, visit the website.