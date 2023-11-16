FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, another sweet shop will be opening its doors and serving treats in Fort Wayne.

WANE 15 visited Dirty Dough Thursday ahead of its grand opening to get a preview of what the shop has to offer.

Dirty Dough offers “one-of-a-kind” cookies that feature filling inside the dough along with layers and “mix-ins.”

“We’re hoping to bring some joy to the community here in Fort Wayne just through a cookie,” said Rachel Berry, marketing manager for Dirty Dough’s Fort Wayne location.

Dirty Dough also rotates some of its offerings on a weekly basis similar to Crumbl Cookies.

The Fort Wayne location is owned by Mike and Alissa Reed

Berry said all customers who come to Dirty Dough between 2:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Friday will receive a free cookie.

Dirty Dough is located at 1525 W. Dupont Road in northwest Fort Wayne.