MONTPELIER, Ind. (WANE) — Dirt racers joined a funeral procession Friday for a little boy killed when a car tore through a home he was at in Montpelier.

A stream of race cars left from the Montpelier Motor Speedway to honor “one of the biggest little dirt race fans,” 5-year-old Jenson Reynolds, who was killed along with his grandfather June 2 when a Pontiac Grand Prix drove through an East Blaine Street home and into a porch where they and several other family members were sitting.

The driver of the vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

On Friday, though, dozens of racers gathered in memory of young Jenson. Watch above.

The Gas City I-69 Speedway said in a Facebook post earlier week that the family asked for drivers to lead the funeral procession with their race cars.

The procession was expected to travel from the speedway to Montpelier Elementary School, where the funeral was being held.