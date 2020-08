FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Amy-Jo Sites, director of Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, has been honored with the 2019 Humane Law Enforcement Award from the Humane Society of the United States.

This award is in honor of Sites’ work to strengthen laws protecting animals. Sites has been director of Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control since 2016.

She’s testified before lawmakers on behalf of several proposed bills to strengthen cruelty, neglect, and exotic animal laws.