Dionne Warwick to perform during Trine Homecoming

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - Dionne Warwick (Trine University)

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) - Pop, gospel and R&B artist Dionne Warwick will perform at Trine University as part of the school's Homecoming festivities this fall.

The "That's What Friends Are For" and "Love Power" singer will perform at the Ryan Concert Hall on Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. Tickets will go on sale April 26 at 10 a.m. at trine.edu/furth. Several VIP packages are available.

Dionne Warwick is a 6-time Grammy winner who has earned more than 75 charted hit songs and sold more than 100 million records. "That's What Friends Are For" became a No. 1 hit worldwide and raised awareness and major funds for AIDS research, and she sang on the all-star charity single, "We Are the World."

For more on Dionne Warwick's Trine University show, CLICK HERE.