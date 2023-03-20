(WANE) — The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend will have a new Superintendent of Catholic Schools after the current superintendent announced plans to retire on Monday.

Dr. Joseph Brettnacher will be replaced by Associate Superintendent of Catholic Schools David Maugel on July 1.

Maugel has been at his position since 2021 and previously served as the principal of NorthWood High School for 16 years.

Maugel said he recognizes that education is a “challenging environment” right now, but he also said he looks forward to building on what his predecessors had worked on.

“I think the challenge (for local diocesan schools) is going to be continuing our pursuit of Catholic leaders who feel called to be in these positions of teaching and leading, and who understand that the struggles are going to be there,” Maugel said.