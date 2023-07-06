FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The assistant principal at Bishop Luers High School is getting a promotion.

On Thursday, the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend appointed Scott Kreiger as the new principal at Bishop Luers.

“It is with great enthusiasm and dedication that I embark on this journey to serve the students, faculty and the entire Bishop Luers community,” Kreiger said.

Kreiger served as assistant principal last school year and will take over for James Huth, who announced that he would step down from the role earlier this year.

“I am very grateful that [Kreiger] accepted the position of principal at Bishop Luers High School,” said Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades. “His experience in educational leadership and his commitment to the Catholic identity, mission and strong academic program at Bishop Luers have impressed me greatly.”

Kreiger has also previously served as president of the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association, chair of the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association, and committee chair of ISACS Evaluation & Self-Study at Canterbury School.

He will officially take over the position on July 17.