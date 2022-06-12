FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Jurassic walk thru experience among life like and life size dinosaurs and dragons is coming to the War Memorial Coliseum.

Dino and Dragon Stroll, a national touring event, is coming to Fort Wayne for the first time. This is the only North American tour that lets you walk-thru and get up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs and dragons.

The must-see event features the largest creatures touring the country, much larger than any other event of its kind. The dinosaurs and dragons are massive, some standing over 28 feet tall and spanning over 60 feet long.

The Coliseum will transform into the Mesozoic Era with prehistoric dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods. Some fantastical dragons will also be throughout. Creatures will have moving heads, necks, tails, wings, blinking eyes, mouths that open and close, breathing movements, synchronized sounds, roars, and other amazing details that make them look real and alive.

Children can participate in story time and the Dinosaur and Dragon Craft Creations Station for various hands-on crafts. Additional activity tickets are available for purchase at the stroll for themed rides that include bounce house inflatables, Dinosaur Scooters, Walking Dinosaur Rides, and rides that give the opportunity to climb on a dinosaur and experience what it would be like to ride on one. There is also a T-Rex ATV that children can ride along on a track circling a T-Rex.

With every stop on their North American tour, Dino & Dragon Stroll will also team up with a local food bank/pantry as part of their “Stomp Out Hunger” initiative. Their goal is to help those struggling within each local community. Guests are encouraged to bring items to the event and place in the collection bins located at the front entrance of the stroll. All collected food items will then be donated to help children and families in the Fort Wayne area facing hunger and food insecurities.

Dino & Dragon Stroll will have a Sensory Friendly Session that will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, 6/18. This session will be an experience in a sensory modified setting with sound and light adjustments designed to be less stimulating and overwhelming for those that have sensory sensitivities.

For more information and to purchase Dino & Dragon Stroll tickets, you can visit their website.