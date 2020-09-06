Dinner on the Diamond raising money for at-risk youth

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saturday is your chance to eat on a baseball field. World Baseball Academy is once again hosting its Dinner on the Diamond.

Dinner on the Diamond is a fundraising event to benefit at-risk youth in the Fort Wayne community through WBA leadership initiatives, called On Deck. The On Deck Initiative includes a variety of programs focused on mentoring at-risk youth: Core Program, STEM Education, Adaptive Facilities, upcoming Badges for Baseball Program, and a Leadership Academy.

Dinner on the Diamond is the main fundraiser to support this initiative, and it’s also a way to create more community awareness about WBA.

Dinner on the Diamond’s Picnic at the Park is Saturday, September 12th. You’re asked to bring your own chair or blanket. The event starts at 6 p.m. at field number 3 at the ASH Centre.

WANE 15’s Glenn Marini is serving as the event’s emcee.

Click here to learn more information.