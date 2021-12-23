Diners pack Hall’s Original Drive-In on classic eatery’s final day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Hall’s Original Drive-In opened its doors for the final time Thursday, and the customers came out to enjoy one last burger and fries in the old joint.

Last month, Hall’s announced plans to close the classic Bluffton Road eatery Dec. 23. In a statement, the restaurant group said it made the decision “as part of a transition to support new endeavors.”

The restaurant has served up classic diner dishes in Quimby Village for 75 years.

Early Thursday morning, diners were lined up out the door to get one last meal, from a simple menu with throwback prices. Hall’s was serving up burgers, fries, frosties, soda and coffee – all for 75 cents apiece.

“Thank you for the countless memories and moments we have made together here at this historic spot since 1946,” the menu read.

Hall’s Original Drive-In is open until 8 p.m. Thursday.