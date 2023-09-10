FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is kicking off it’s Dino Days exhibit this weekend.

The immersive experience allows children to discover the wonders of dinosaurs and a Jurassic world. This event is filled with a scientific study of animals, archaeological dig, and a dinosaur encounter!

The event is free with zoo admission.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is also hosting educational camps to go along with the event. Campers can see what a day in the life of a paleontologist is like by unearthing the past, discovering fossils, and learning about the science behind the bones.

This weekend, campers can enroll in the Junior Paleontologist Camp:

Students in grades 1st – 4th can attend

The camp lasts from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

$60 fee

Registration can be found online for future camps and all programs require registration in advance.

For more information, check out the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.