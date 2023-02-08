FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) While summer is months away, Fort Wayne’s Parks & Recreation is working to schedule performers for its 2023 Foellinger Theatre Summer Concert Series.

One of the performers named to the schedule is Grammy Award winner Diana Krall, the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart.

Online only pre-sale tickets are available Wednesday, February 8 at 10 a.m. thru Thursday, February 9 at 10 p.m. with the code: DIANA23.

All general and in-person sales begin Friday, February 10 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available at the Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation offices located at 705 East State Blvd. and online.