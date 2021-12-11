Diamondbacks player comes home for card show

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An MLB star returned to his roots Saturday for a sports card show.

Arizona Diamondbacks utility man Josh VanMeter visited the Allen County Fairgrounds to meet fans and sign baseball cards.

Baseball fans and card collectors were in for a treat at the monthly card show, as VanMeter brought for sale used game equipment like bats and helmets.

Before joining the Diamondbacks, VanMeter played for the Cincinnati Reds.

VanMeter was born in Ossian and graduated from Norwell High School.