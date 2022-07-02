COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is delaying the executions of two inmates, citing ongoing issues getting access to the drugs used in the process.

The governor issued reprieves of execution for these inmates:

• Antonio Franklin, who was scheduled to be executed on January 12, 2023. The new date of execution has been moved to February 11, 2026.

• Stanley Fitzpatrick, who was scheduled to be executed on February 15, 2023. The new date of execution has been moved to April 16, 2026.

The governor’s office said in a news release the delays are due to “ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (DRC), pursuant to DRC protocol, without endangering other Ohioans.”