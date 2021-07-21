Developers plan to turn Auburn Auction Park into sports complex

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — A new sports complex could soon be taking over the Auburn Auction Park.

For decades, the Auburn Auction Park has hosted thousands of car enthusiasts from across the country for classic car auctions over the Labor Day weekend. Now developers are looking to bring sports enthusiasts to the property.

An application for the proposed Auburn Sports Complex were filed in early July by Foresight Consulting, LLC. According to the documents, the company now owns the property off C.R. 11-A off Interstate 69 south of Auburn, which was for sale back in 2019.

Plans for the sports complex call for the renovation of an existing building for basketball courts, and the development of four outdoor soccer fields, one indoor soccer field, and eight baseball fields.

(ForeSight Consulting)

An application was also filed by the same developer to build a commercial subdivision that will lie north of and south of County Road 11A, adjacent to I-69.

WANE 15 has reached out to the Auburn Auction Park to learn more. A spokesman for the park said that the 2021 auction will go on as planned this coming Labor Day weekend. Auburn Fall is listed on the RM Sotheby’s website, set for Sept. 2-5.

As for the future of the auction, the spokesman could not comment at this time.

WANE 15 has reached out to RM Sotheby’s, which runs the auction, and the Auburn Mayor’s office. We are waiting for responses from both.

A public hearing on the purposed project has yet to be announced. The Auburn Plan Commission’s next meeting will be held on Aug. 10 at 6 p.m.