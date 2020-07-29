Developer submits plan for Tillman Road subdivision

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Plans for a new subdivision have been drawn up for land just outside city limits. 59 homes could be built along E. Tillman Road.

A primary development plan for The Stables at Equestrians Crossing has been submitted to the Department of Planning Services and is expected to be presented to the Allen County Plan Commission. The applicant is listed as The Builders, Inc.

According to the plan, the 118 acres of corn and soybean fields have already been zoned for residential use. The land on the north side of East Tillman Road, between Wayne Trace and Adams Center Road, could be replaced with 59 lots.

Two houses sit in the stretch of road where the development is planned, but it appears the subdivision’s boundaries are drawn around those properties.

The next Allen County Plan Commission public hearing has been set to happen Thursday, August 13 at Citizens Square.