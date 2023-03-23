This plan was submitted to the Fort Wayne Plan Commission this month that calls for 40 units on 1.87 acres on Reed Road.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Huntertown-based developer is proposing to build 40 apartments on 1.87 acres at the corner of Lake Avenue and Reed Road.

The application was submitted this month and is scheduled to be considered on April 10 at the Fort Wayne Plan Commission’s public hearing.

Skyler Vendrely, the developer, seeks to rezone the area for multifamily housing, R3, from R1, single family homes.

The plan calls for 40 one-bedroom apartments. The site plan indicates that the two buildings are 2-story in height.

Efforts to reach Skyler Vendrely, the applicant, were unsuccessful.