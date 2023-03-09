ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Magnolia Creek, a new subdivision proposed on Pion Road in Perry Township, will be “very upscale” with million dollar homes, all natural areas, close to Dupont Road and the I-69 interchange and yet, “very secluded.”

That’s all according to developer Roger Delagrange, who’s built a few homes in his time, not to mention developing Shadow Creek, The Preserves and The Quarry, housing additions you may be familiar with off Cedar Canyons Road.

Plans for Magnolia Creek, which Delagrange said was originally called Magnolia Run, were released from the Allen County Plan Commission this week for the 33-lot subdivision on 34 acres on Pion about a city block down from Coldwater Road.

Like so many acres available in Perry and Eel River townships, current zoning is agricultural. To build single family homes, the developer is seeking permission to rezone the land to R1. Proposed density is .96 of an acre, or almost an acre.

Delagrange, head of The Chestnut Group, LLC, obtained the property from Mark Gladieux, according to plan commission documents.

“That’s just got location,” Delagrange said this week. The way he sees it, buyers aren’t particularly interested in being close to Lima Road, also known as State Road 3, to the west. They prefer the Coldwater Corridor, as he calls it.

Besides million dollar homes, Delagrange said his plans call for nine villas. The villas shown on the site plan included in this story will closest to Pion Road.

The rezoning petition will be considered by the plan commission at its April 13 public hearing.