Developer buys Auburn Auction Park to create youth sports complex

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — The Auburn Auction Park, which has hosted classic automobile auctions that drew tens of thousands of car enthusiasts and bidders for decades, has been sold.
J.T. Fisher Properties LLC has purchased the sprawling property off of C.R. 11-A, just off Interstate 69, from RM Sotheby’s auction company, according to a report by KPC News. The sale was finalized Friday.
Details of the deal were not released.
The sale makes way for the long-anticipated Auburn Sports Group youth sports complex, a $42 million development on the 168-acre site of the auction park that will aim to draw in regional and national tournaments, sports camps and local sports teams. Developers also plan to build on 70 acres on the south side of C.R. 11-A.
Plans call for:
- 16 basketball/volleyball courts
- 4 soccer/lacrosse fields
- 8 baseball/softball fields
- 1 four-season dome
- 25 7-on-7 football fields
- 2,000 car parking
- concessions, amenities
- walking path
On the south side of C.R. 11-A, developers plan for:
- 4 hotels
- restaurants, bars and pubs
- gas/convenience store
- weight training facility
- retail strip center
- manicure and barber
- coffee shop
- recreational facilities
- other retail and commercial
The Auburn Sports Group said an additional $100 million could be put into the project.
KPC reported the project will be considered by the Auburn Plan Commission in March. If the project stays on schedule, play could begin at the complex this summer, according to KPC.
What this means for the future of collector car auctions in Auburn, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last Labor Day, remains to be seen. WANE 15 has reached out to RM Sotheby’s for information but we have not heard back.