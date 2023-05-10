FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A business that has catered desserts for the past three years has now opened a walk-in bakery and coffee shop in Fort Wayne.

Since 2019, Sweet Cream Bakery has been on Crescent Avenue near the intersection with State Boulevard. Now, the space is open to the public, adding “coffery” to the title and espresso to the menu along with a rotating selection of cupcakes and other desserts for walk-in customers.

The bakery offers tables and couches to enjoy your sweet treats inside.

Menu for Sweet Cream Bakery

The bakery offers a selection of cupcakes, cake pops and more.

A display table shows desserts that have been designed for special events.

The bakery has a dry-erase wall to write prayers and scriptures.

Exterior of Sweet Cream Bakery



The owner, Sophie Drummond, has already built up a customer base through her catering business for special events, whipping up custom orders including cupcake bouquets— a specialty order of cupcakes arranged in a vase with icing designed to look like flowers.

There are several tables and couches to enjoy your sweet treats inside. There’s even a dry-erase wall to write scriptures and prayer requests.

The bakery officially opened its doors to the public on May 2. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The bakery is closed Sundays and Mondays, and taking special orders on Tuesdays.

You can call the bakery at (260) 414-3551 to place a custom order.