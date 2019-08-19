Despos Tailoring holds casting selection for local commercial

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne company is looking for local residents to be in a commercial.

Despos Tailoring is looking for regular people who want to participate in a locally-produced commercial.

The person selected as the lead will receive a complimentary off-the-rack suit, and all other actors selected will receive a full outfit alteration package.

Casting selection takes place Monday, August 19 from 5:35 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Those interested in auditioning can contact Despos Tailoring by messaging them on Facebook or visiting them at 6338 West Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46804.