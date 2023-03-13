FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the past few years since the COVID-19 pandemic, automakers like General Motors have been dealing with setbacks particularly with shortages in parts and semiconductor chips.

Even when GM is dealing with these setbacks, they have continued to do well from a sales standpoint, especially with its pickup trucks. The company saw a 16 percent increase in its net income during the fourth quarter of 2022. The GM plant in Fort Wayne builds pickup trucks like the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra.

Shad Balch, who leads media relations for GM’s full-size trucks, said the company’s truck sales have been doing great and they lead the market last year in retail sales.

“There is a stronger demand for pickup trucks at the moment, both heavy-duty and light-duty,” Balch said. “Our lineup of trucks is the freshest in the industry and we are in a unique position to meet the demands of the market.”

He believes truck sales are up because the newest pickups are offering more comfort inside of them and new technology that makes it better for people to drive.

“People are switching from SUVs and crossovers to our pickups. We find people are finding more comfort in them compared to what they would find in a sedan,” he said. “You have the ability to tow and haul and live out a more active lifestyle.”

The plant has dealt with issues regarding part and chip shortages and in result, has had many of its trucks parked outside the plant waiting for the final pieces before they can be delivered to dealerships.

Many of these trucks have also been parked around different locations in Fort Wayne while they wait for chips and other missing parts to arrive.

While the Fort Wayne plant had these shortages, they responded by continuing to build thousands of trucks to keep up with demand while they waited for the chips.