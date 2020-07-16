Despite pandemic, Columbia City’s Aquatic Center attracts large crowd daily

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Despite COVID-19, Columbia City’s Russel and Evelyn Fahl Aquatics Center has reached its maximum capacity nearly every day since opening.

“This season’s actually been pretty busy,” said Evangelina Garcia, the Aquatic Director. “I think a lot of kids just want to swim.”

The pool opened on June 14 at 50 percent capacity, which is 250 people, and hit that limit nearly every day. The number of swimmers allowed into the pool was recently upped to 350 and although they haven’t hit that yet, Garcia says they’ve come close.

The number of kids participating in the Aquatics Center’s swim season has doubled his year, according to Garcia.

To combat the spread of COVID-19, the aquatic center got rid of all its chairs around the pool and required guests to bring their own. There’s also a new station for the lifeguards called “Sanitation Station” and every 20 minutes the guards sanitize trash cans, door handles, railings and slides.

This is the third season the Aquatics Center has been open. It’s one of many renovation projects that have taken place throughout Columbia City within the last few years.

Another one of those project: Columbia City is building a new high school. With that happening, the Aquatics Center will have its own parking lot soon, which is something Garcia is looking forward to.

“Sharing a parking lot with the high school is a little complicated because they have a lot going on,” said Garcia. “Now we’ll have that space to accommodate the public that come here.”

The Russel and Evelyn Fahl Aquatics Center is open through Sept. 7.

For more information, including rates and a pool schedule, visit the pool’s website.