Deputy’s car struck while helping with prior crash in Auburn

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — A DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputy’s car was hit by a vehicle while he was stopped to help with a prior crash Saturday.

Deputy Mathew P. Haber complained of back pain after the crash, a news release said.

His K-9 partner, Rico, was in the back seat of the police car and was transported to Auburn Hills Animal Hospital for abrasion to the head and an evaluation, Sheriff David G. Cserep II added.

At around 9:42 a.m., Haber was sitting in his car in the right lane of I-69 in Auburn when the crash happened. He was assisting with moving traffic to the left lane due to an earlier crash about a fourth of a mile away and had all emergency lights activated on his marked car, the release said.

That is when a Ford Mustang slid sideways across the interstate and came crashing into to the back of the deputy’s car.

The driver of the Mustang told police he had seen the deputy’s car and tried to slow down, but lost control.

He suffered severe bleeding from the face, the sheriff said, and was cited for speeding for the weather conditions.

The Mustang is believed to be totaled. Damage to the deputy’s car is estimated at $10,000, police added.