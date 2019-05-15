Deputy corrals loose bull; owner found

Police in Noble County are searching for the owner of a bull that was found roaming in Cromwell Wednesday morning.

In a Facebook post, the Noble County Sheriff’s Department said it was called about a “curious cow” on the loose. The bull was kept calm by a neighbor and a deputy used a leash to secure the animal, the post said.

The department said the bull was nicknamed “Mud Pie” because it left a gift for the duputy.

It’s not clear exactly where the cow was location within Cromwell.

“Deputy Lock has some boot cleaning to do!,” the department wrote in the post.

The department released an update later on Wednesday saying the owners were found.