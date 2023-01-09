FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday, Dennis “Tiny” Parker, a longtime employee at Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island, died after a battle with “extremely serious” health problems, according to Coney Island’s Facebook page.

Parker worked at Coney Island for over 45 years, and during that time, co-owner Jimmy Todoran said he was “one-in-a-million, people came to see him and he touched a lot of people over the years.”

“Tiny loved people; he was a people person; he coached PAL [football] for a number years … He just loved people,” Todoran said.

People flocked to Facebook to send their support and condolences to Coney Island and anyone who knew Parker during his life.

Dennis “Tiny” Parker in 1980.

Todoran said Parker even wanted to be put back on the work schedule about a week ago despite his deteriorating health.

“It’s going to be tough for the crew and for all of us to move forward, but what Tiny meant to the younger ones, hopefully they can carry on the tradition of what he liked, which was working hard, dedication and loyalty,” Todoran said. “Hopefully some of that fabric wore off on some of the new kids.”