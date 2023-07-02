FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Sunday, July 9 For the Heart of Cookies is hosting its first-ever Cookie Festival. The online cookie decorating shop is welcoming you to the festival.

For the Heart of Cookies owner Becky Sizemore stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the event, and show one of the activities. You can see that in the video above.

For the Heart of Cookies first-ever Cookie Festival is on Sunday, July 9. It’s from 1 until 5 p.m., at Ambrosia Orchard, which is located at 14025 US Highway 27 in Hoagland. VIP tickets are available to get you in an hour early for $15. Regular admission and the activities are free. Food and drink will be available for purchase. You can click here to learn more.