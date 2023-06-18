WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department assisted Cleveland Police in locating a car associated with an Amber Alert Saturday evening. Sheriff’s deputies located a car in Waterloo connected to the alert.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle associated with the alert in the 4700 block of US 6 in Waterloo. The officers saw the car around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

Officers followed the vehicle to the Shell gas station in Waterloo where officers made contact with the people inside. Police were able to see that two children were inside the car. They were taken into protective custody and released to the Department of Child Services, police said.

Cleveland Police are continuing to investigate. According to our sister station, FOX 8 in Cleveland, Cleveland Police issued the alert just after 7:45 p.m. Saturday when a mother failed to give her two kids over to children and family services. At the time, police said biological mother Christian Salinas, 34, “made multiple threats to harm the children,” and that the kids were in danger.

FOX 8 reports the children are a 5-year-old boy and an 8-month-old girl. Police believe the father of the kids, Andrew Lopez, may have been an accomplice in the matter. Police did not say if anyone was being charged in the matter or if the parents were with the children when they were found.