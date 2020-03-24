DeKalb High School staffer tests positive for coronavirus; county’s 1st confirmed case

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — DeKalb County has recorded its first case of the coronavirus.

The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday confirmed a county resident had tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said in a news release the patient was “isolated at home.”

The county was working with the state Department of Health to identify anyone the patient had come into contact with. Still, the county health department said the “risk to the public is believed to be low.”

The county health department did not identify the patient. DeKalb Central Schools, though, said in a separate notice that a high school staff member had tested positive for the virus.

District Superintendent Steve Teders sent the following note to school families:

This morning, the district was notified of a high school staff member who tested positive for COVID-19. Due to HIPAA restrictions, we are not able to provide the identity of the staff member. This individual has been self quarantined since last Tuesday, March 17. This staff member’s last day in the high school was Monday, March 16. As a reminder, students were last in session at DeKalb Central Schools on Friday, March 13. After consulting the DeKalb County Health Department, it is advisable for individuals, including a limited number of students picking up school supplies, who were present in the high school on Monday, March 16 to continue to self monitor, stay home, and contact your health care provider should you become ill or show symptoms of COVID-19.

The COVID-19 pandemic has now landed in DeKalb County with what I believe to be the first verified case and it is more important than ever to comply with local, state, and federal guidelines for slowing the spread of coronavirus. DeKalb Central Schools is committed to the safety and well being of students and staff and will continue to be in direct consultation with local health officials so please stay tuned for future announcements.