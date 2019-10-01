DeKalb Health officially joins Parkview Health as Parkview DeKalb Hospital

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — DeKalb Health has officially joined Parkview Health.

After announcing in March plans to develop a strategic partnership, the Auburn hospital joined Parkview Health as Parkview DeKalb Hospital on Tuesday. The hospital is Parkview’s sixth community hospital.

“We’re proud to welcome DeKalb to Parkview Health,” said Mike Packnett, president and CEO of Parkview Health. “Our organizations share a commitment to delivering excellent, community-centric care, and this partnership will strengthen the foundation of health and well-being for Auburn and the surrounding communities. We’re excited to be a part of DeKalb County not only as a health care provider, but also as a community partner.”

DeKalb Memorial Hospital (as later as DeKalb Health) opened its doors in 1964 and has operated since as an independent community hospital. This is its first affiliation. The 56-bed, acute care healthcare facility provides both inpatient and outpatient services.

The change from DeKalb Health to Parkview DeKalb Hospital will be “gradual,” Parkview officials said. Changes in signage will happen over the “next several months,” and physicians will transition to Parkview Physicians Group. Patients will be notified as changes are finalized.

“We look forward to the future as part of Parkview Health,” said Tasha Eicher, president, Parkview DeKalb Hospital. “Together, we will honor the history of DeKalb Health and continue to build on its success. This partnership strengthens our ability to provide high quality care in DeKalb County for many years to come.”

Parkview DeKalb Hospital will maintain a local board of directors and its own foundation for philanthropic efforts. All funds donated to the new Parkview DeKalb Foundation – formerly the DeKalb Health Foundation – will be used to support local health and wellness needs in DeKalb County.