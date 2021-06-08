DeKalb County’s 9-month leadership program now accepting applications for 2021-2022 cohort

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A nine month leadership program in DeKalb County is now accepting applications for the 2021-2022 cohort.

“In today’s fast-paced business environment, every employee needs to be prepared to take a leadership role whenever called upon,” the program said.

DeKalb LEADS launched its pilot cohort in August 2020 with eight participants with a grant given to the Community Foundation of DeKalb County from the Lilly Endowment in 2020. The inaugural year hosted 53 different speakers from across northeast Indiana to speak on nine different topics, the program said.

“With the goal to cultivate leaders that are well-informed, well-rounded, and engaged through training, networking and real-world experience, DeKalb LEADS, is the premiere leadership opportunity driving positive change and civic engagement in DeKalb County,” the program said.

DeKalb LEADS is encouraging aspiring leaders to apply if they are:

Committed to leadership and community stewardship

Want to build a diverse long-term network of colleagues

Have a strong desire and interest to promote the organization they represent

Want to contribute to the community even after graduation

Applications are now available on the DeKalb Chamber Partnership website. DeKalb LEAD said the full application packet must be submitted no later than June 15 for consideration.

Anyone with questions about the program is asked to email leads@dekalbchamberpartnership.com.