DeKalb County Police investigating overnight rollover crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two people in DeKalb County were transported to an area hospital after a rollover crash early Friday morning.

At 3:30 a.m., DeKalb County police were called to the 1900 block of C.R. 23 between Waterloo and Ashley. Police found a car flipped on its top with debris scattered over the roadway.

Two people, Lance Barnhart and Dawson Murray of Ashley, were outside the vehicle when police arrived. Both were taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center and are in stable condition as of 6 a.m.

Police believe speed and alcohol contributed to the crash. The crash remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.