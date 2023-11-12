WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) — DeKalb County Sheriff’s responded to an ATM alarm early Sunday to find an ATM forced open and missing money.

According to a release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, early Sunday around 3 a.m. DeKalb County Officers responded to the Horizon State Bank in the 600 block of South Wayne Street in Waterloo. Officers were dispatched to this address due to an ATM alarm.

Upon arrival, officers observed the bank ATM had been removed from its base and it appeared to have been forced open. An undisclosed amount of cash had been removed from the ATM.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 260-925-3365