WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, DeKalb County officials hosted a demonstration in Waterloo to provide information on how to handle a train derailment.

Among many things, officials said residents should be prepared with the proper supplies in case people need to evacuate their homes.

Jason Meek, director of the DeKalb County Department of Homeland Security, said it is important for people other than first responders to know what to do if an emergency arises.

“It’s not a matter of if, but when it’s going to happen, so the probability is there, and that’s why it’s important that we’re doing these things for our community,” Meek said.

For those who missed Thursday’s presentation in Waterloo, Meek said there will be another presentation April 12 in Garrett.

“If they’re well received, maybe we will schedule more in other communities,” Meek said.