DeKalb County man hits fence, tree in off-road vehicle accident

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that occurred in the area of the 5000 block of CR 75A.

According to Indiana DNR, at 2:58 p.m., Jeffery Lepper, 57, of Saint Joe, was operating a 2008 Polaris Sportsman 500 on C.R. 75A when, for an unknown reason, he left the roadway and struck a split-rail fence and then a tree. The ORV then rolled, pinning Lepper underneath it.

Lepper was treated on-scene by medical personnel and then transported by ambulance for treatment of his injuries. Lepper was not wearing a helmet or protective riding gear, and alcohol is believed to be a factor in this accident.