GARRETT, Ind. (WANE)– Fort Wayne police arrested a 57-year-old man accused of rape and sexual battery Wednesday.

Mark Vincent Michels, of Garrett, is facing felony counts of rape, sexual battery and strangulation, according to Fort Wayne Police. Michels is accused of committing those crimes on Sunday, police said in a media release.

Michels is a registered sex offender, having been convicted of sexual battery in 2012. He has twice been accused of failing to register.

The city police department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit made the arrest. They were helped by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the Garrett Police Department and the Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center.

No further details have been provided at this time.