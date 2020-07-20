DeKalb County Free Fall Fair canceled

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — The DeKalb County Free Fall Fair has been canceled as the coronavirus continues to threaten.

KPC News reports the fair board on Monday announced the cancellation of the 89th annual fair. Billed as “The World’s Largest Family Reunion,” the fair was set to run Sept. 28 through Oct. 3.

“The decision has been very difficult — and one we made with a heavy heart,” fair board President Eric Rowe told KPC News. “The cancellation not only impacts fair-goers, but also the vendors, community groups and business partners who rely on income from the fair.

“It is extremely disappointing to us all, but the safety and health of the community is our main priority. We are looking forward to 2021 and plan for it to be better than ever. We appreciate the community support we have and hope everyone will return next year to celebrate with us.”

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed many local events, including Fort Wayne’s Three Rivers Festival and the Johnny Appleseed Festival.