DeKalb County Eastern Community Schools kicks off back to school season

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) - DeKalb County Eastern Community Schools are heading back to school.

The school district joins Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community Schools as the first two districts to start school in the area Thursday.

DeKalb Eastern includes three schools: Riverdale Elementary School, Butler Elementary School, and Eastside Junior/Senior High School. Combined, the schools serve more than 1,400 students in grades K-12.

As a small, rural area, DeKalb Eastern prides itself on its smaller class sizes and a student to teacher ratio of 11:1. The school district believes it offers better relationships between students and staff because of that.

DeKalb Eastern offers a variety of academic and extra-curricular enrichment opportunities and resources, including:

Math courses up to and including calculus

Science classes in biology, chemistry, physiology, and physics

Classes in English ranging from American literature and composition to communications and drama

Advanced Placement (AP) and dual credit courses through online curriculum with established state universities and colleges

Variety of electives, such as art, industrial technology, AutoCAD, business, family and consumer sciences, foreign languages, and marketing

A wide range of advanced vocational offerings through the Four County Vocation Association

Customized education tracks for special needs students in all levels (K-12)

Extracurricular athletic activities, such as football, volleyball, cross-country, basketball, wrestling, track, baseball, softball, and soccer

A music department that offers concert, marching, pep, and jazz bands, as well as vocal choir, ensembles, and junior high and senior high show choirs

A variety of clubs and events that satisfy a wide range of student interests and learning opportunities, including yearbook staff, National Honor Society, student council, Interact, Amnesty International, French club, Spanish club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, school plays and musicals, and more

Opportunities for parents and community to be involved and support their students, such as athletic boosters, attendance at sporting events, concerts, theatrical and music programs, and board meetings

The school district also takes school and bus safety very seriously and has several protocols in place to keep students and staff safe.