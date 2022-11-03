DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Thursday morning crash in DeKalb County sent a passenger to the hospital on complaints of knee and neck pain, according to police.

Police say 52-year-old Cathy Brooks was traveling westbound on County Road 68 at approximately 8:40 a.m. and approached the intersection of county roads 68 and 35.

According to police, Brooks said she stopped at the intersection and did not see the other vehicle, driven by 50-year-old Jennifer Reschly, traveling northbound on County Road 35, which caused the two vehicles to collide in the intersection after Brooks started driving again.

Both cars suffered heavy front end damage, and a passenger in Reschly’s vehicle, 67-year-old Sue Weaver, was taken to a hospital for medical treatment, according to police.

The two drivers did not suffer any injuries in the crash.

Police say heavy fog is believed to be a factor in the crash.