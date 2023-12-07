DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two are seriously injured following a DeKalb County crash that happened early Thursday evening.

According to a release from DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at around 4:35 p.m. Thursday, a car driven by Gregory M. Sheets, 64 of Wilcottville, Indiana was traveling north on County Road 35 and without yielding to oncoming traffic attempted to make a left turn onto County Road 72.

A pickup truck, driven by Justin A. Smith, 40, of Fort Wayne, Indiana was traveling south on County Road 35 and crashed head-on into the car attempting to make the turn.

Both drivers were transported to an area hospital in serious condition.