DeKalb County crash injures man and child

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash that injured a man and child. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday night in the 1600 block of County Road 14.

Police said 37-year-old Nicholas Martz was traveling eastbound on County Road 14, and for unknown reason he crossed and the left the roadway.

Martz’s Jeep then went up a ditch bank hitting a tree, before coming to a rest on its top.

An eight year old was in the Jeep at the time. He suffered minor injuries.

Medics flew Martz to a hospital via Samaritan with head and chest injuries. No other information was made available about his condition.

Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. It remains under investigation.