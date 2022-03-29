DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE)–On Sunday, a couple from DeKalb County returned from dinner to find an unexpected surprise.

Dirt Road Show Goats owner Matt Taylor noticed on his camera that one of his pregnant goats had given birth. By the time he got down to the barn, the doe had delivered four more baby goats. Unfortunately, only three survived. Around four hours later, a second doe also had five babies.

Taylor said the odds of having just one set of quintuplets are extremely rare, about 1 out of 10,000.