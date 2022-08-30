WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) — Welcome to Jurassic Maze.

The popular Amazing Fall Fun corn maze in DeKalb County will have a Jurassic Park theme this year, with four large dinosaurs around a version of the Jurassic Park logo.

You’ll surely have to be a clever girl to make it through.

Here’s what it’ll look like:

(Amazing Fall Fun)

The popular fall attraction cuts a unique design into its 20-acre corn field each year to create its maze.

The corn maze is one of many attractions at Amazing Fall Fun, including a pumpkin patch, a giant “Jumping Pillow,” hayrides, a straw mountain and much more.

“This year we have added more activities, a bubble station, gem mining, the farm’s own donut shop, and a giant jumping pillow where the farm kids and adults alike can enjoy bouncing around the farm,” said Larry Smith, founder and operator of Amazing Fall Fun and owner of Amazing Acres Farms. “There will be tons of fun activities and special events every weekend, you won’t want to miss out!”

The Amazing Fall Fun, located at 3150 C.R. 43 outside Waterloo, opens for the season Sept. 3 and runs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30.